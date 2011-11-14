Blog Index
For a quick introduction to the blog, click here. If you would like to have entries in the blog mailed to you, click here to learn more. I have also begun posting these as audio "podcasts", for those who like all humor squeezed out of their humor essays by hearing them read in a droning monotone, the feed is at:
http://www.switchpod.com/users/liam-humor/feed.xml
Index of prior posts, by type.
Most Recent New Column:
Wanted: Dead or Alive (5/30/2010)
Essays Only Available On-Line:
Oracle User Conference series:
Hoist the Sales Matey! 'Tis Black Friday! (12/2/2006)
But Soft, What Brick Through Yonder Window Breaks? (12/9/2006)
Only the Fifth Day of Christmas? I Can't Take All Twelve! (12/29/2006)
Across The Atlantic... On Half A Battery (2/28/2007)
Mmmmmm. Spicy! (3/4/2007)
Really? So That’s What a "Tranny" Is? (6/14/2008)
We'll Leave The Light On For Ya... It Makes The Roaches Scatter (6/21/2008)
Diagnosis: Over 40 (6/30/2008)
Senators, Out Standing In Their Field (7/7/2008)
That Surgeon Really Has Gall(bladder) (7/18/2008)
I’m Not Single, But I Sure Am Swingin’ (8/12/2008)
The Rope Wasn't Hemp, But I Got High on It Anyway (8/23/2008)
STUFFED: A Thanksgiving Tale of Weight Loss and Bodily Function (11/28/2008)
Flightmares (4/2/2009)
Positively Liam (4/9/2009)
A Taxing Essay (4/15/2009)
Yule Never Believe What I Did Today (4/23/2009)
Well Now, Isn't He Special (4/28/2009, special extra essay)
When Pigs Fly: Swine Flu (4/30/2009)
Nailed It! (5/7/2009)
It's a Car, Not a Crisis! (10/14/2009)
All Dressed Up and Nowhere to ... Go (10/25/2009)
On Firetrucks, Floods and Other 'F'-Words (10/31/2009)
Vacation Vignettes (1/22/2010)
A Hair of the Dog, or "Take Two WHAT and Call You In The Morning?" (4/12/2010)
Wanted: Dead or Alive (5/30/2010)
On Stereotypes (6/14/2010)
P.S. Daddy, I Love You (6/28/2010)
Cute Story (not humor) (7/8/2010)
My Car Doesn't Corner Well (7/17/2010)
15 Essays in 30 Days (12/6/2010)
15 Essays in 30 Days (12/13/2010)
Drink? Yes, Please, But Something Stronger Than Holiday Cheer (12/20/2010)
Yule Be Happier Staying At Home (12/27/2010)
Hey, Universe, Stop Throwing Things At Me! (1/3/2011)
Shingles? But I Have a Metal Roof! (1/10/2011)
Memory-Rolled (1/17/2011)
The Germ of An Idea (1/24/2011)
Visions of Meconium Dancing in My Head (1/31/2011)
Mr. Love Pickle (2/7/2011)
Open Mouth, Insert Foot (10/15/2011)
A Tale of Two Liams (10/16/2011)
Essays Available in my book, "Cue Ball City":
Sleep Study Trilogy:
Tragedy Strikes Musicians (2/27/2005)More Harmony, Less Hardware (3/4/2005)Guilty? Me? (3/11/2005)Cue Ball City (3/18/2005)Prius? You Don't Even Know Us (3/25/2005)We're All Going To Play Bruise Cruise (4/1/2005)Ahhh!!! I'm Bleeding! (4/8/2005)
Van from South Carolina series:
Atonal, Arrhythmic, Aaaaaaaaa! (4/22/2005)
It's A Small World, But an Expensive One (intro) (5/6/2005)
Building a Baby. (5/20/2005)Not the Compact Disk I Was Looking For. (5/27/2005)Cell Phone? Or a bottle of Thunderbird. (6/3/2005)What Do You Get For Their Anniversary? Depends... (6/10/2005)Got a Sticky Situation? Buy Something Useless! (6/17/2005)Sure as Death and Taxes. (6/24/2005)A Snowball's Chance in... New Hampshire? (7/1/2005)The Bonds of Holy...MOLY, is that guy HUGE! (7/8/2005)The Plaquo-Terrorist Threat. (7/15/2005)No, Officer. She's just a little Tipsy. (7/22/2005)How Can I Get That Prescription? (7/29/2005)Hairy Situations. (8/5/2005)Liam: Mountain Man (8/12/2005)Caution: Terrorist on Board (8/19/2005)Sleep? It's Overrated (8/26/2005)Labor Day (9/5/2005 (Posted late due to hurricane Katrina))Business Travel Ranting (9/13/2005 (Posted late because I'm a forgetful bonehead))Fashion Plate Barbie and Homeless Ken (9/16/2005)Momma, He's Lazy! (9/30/2005)Field Trips: Not Just For Students Anymore (10/9/2005)Hamming It Up (11/27/2005)Globally Warm This (3/4/2006)Beans Beans... woot (3/10/2006)Underpants and Stolen Jokes (3/29/2006)Ah Uh Goo (4/25/2006)One of Those Days (5/31/2006)1/4 of July, You Can Keep The Other 3 (7/2/2006)So THAT'S Why They Call It 'The Old Country' (11/8/2006)Payback is Hell (11/17/2006)Musing Unconsciously (11/25/2006)
"Cue Ball City (and other bald musings)" can be purchased directly from the publisher at:
It will also be available (after mid-January 2007) from Amazon.com, BN.com, Borders.com and other national booksellers.
