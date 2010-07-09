This is an offshoot of the original Liam & Janet blog. That blog has become overrun by Liam's inability to keep his mouth shut when something annoys him. The serious rants there seemed incongruous with the humor columns. The plan for the humor columns continues to be to post a new one every Friday, plus occasional extras when the mood strikes.

Friday, July 09, 2010

Two Recent Headlines

I occasionally see humorous headlines, but rarely two really good ones in such a short time period, so I thought I'd share them.

First, when Olympian Walter Dix runs in a race with Tyson Gay and the result is close, you end up with this gem: "Tired Gay succumbs to Dix in 200 meters" (link to article at Reuters for as long as it lasts).

The other one is actually old, but I was only pointed to it two days ago. Back in 2008, in a Colorado State Senate election that seemed more like a competition between breakfast vs. lunch, multiple sources had "Bacon Beats Fries!". Here is a link to one site that has a screen shot of the results.

Both amused me, so I thought I'd share.

posted by Liam at 7/09/2010 06:22:00 AM

