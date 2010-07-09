Two Recent Headlines
I occasionally see humorous headlines, but rarely two really good ones in such a short time period, so I thought I'd share them.
First, when Olympian Walter Dix runs in a race with Tyson Gay and the result is close, you end up with this gem: "Tired Gay succumbs to Dix in 200 meters" (link to article at Reuters for as long as it lasts).
The other one is actually old, but I was only pointed to it two days ago. Back in 2008, in a Colorado State Senate election that seemed more like a competition between breakfast vs. lunch, multiple sources had "Bacon Beats Fries!". Here is a link to one site that has a screen shot of the results.
Both amused me, so I thought I'd share.
